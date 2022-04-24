$15.69 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.18 billion and the lowest is $13.21 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $10.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $60.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.96 billion to $70.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.88 billion to $64.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

COP traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $96.01. 6,483,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,333. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

