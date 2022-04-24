1,766 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $119.58 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.12 and a twelve month high of $195.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its 200 day moving average is $152.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.90.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

