$19.97 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.42 million and the highest is $20.47 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $115.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $118.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $129.67 million, with estimates ranging from $117.37 million to $140.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

ATY stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $202.90 million and a PE ratio of 22.20.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

