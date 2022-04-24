$197.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $197.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $198.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $176.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $788.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $799.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $782.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $799.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,364. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $652.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $5,021,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.