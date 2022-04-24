$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.85.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $11.71 on Tuesday, hitting $324.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,633. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.