$2.43 EPS Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.46. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.08 to $10.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $11.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.65. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $208.61 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

