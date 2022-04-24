$2.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will announce $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.12. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. 543,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

