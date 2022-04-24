2,343 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Novartis by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,765. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

