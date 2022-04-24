25,898 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,352,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,561,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.