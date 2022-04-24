$28.13 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will post $28.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the lowest is $18.88 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $215.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $415.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $193.62 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $321.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 690.1% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after purchasing an additional 864,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $11,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 265,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,193. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

