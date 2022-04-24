2,879 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after buying an additional 646,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $119.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

