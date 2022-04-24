$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will report $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $15.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

