$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Westlake reported sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year sales of $13.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Westlake stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. 789,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,988. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 44.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 239.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.