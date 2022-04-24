$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.74 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $15.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of BLL traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.45. 1,453,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,449. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ball by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

