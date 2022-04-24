$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.33. 2,418,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

