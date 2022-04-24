$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will report $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $14.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

ED stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

