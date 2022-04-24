$31.90 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) to report sales of $31.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. Docebo reported sales of $21.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $146.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $151.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $195.63 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,604. Docebo has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

