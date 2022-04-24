$336.50 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will report $336.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $338.20 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $95.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 253.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

APPS stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. 1,816,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,069. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.