$36.30 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) will announce $36.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the lowest is $36.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $155.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $163.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $164.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBB. Piper Sandler lowered RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 113,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.