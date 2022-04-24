$36.30 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will announce $36.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the lowest is $36.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $155.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $163.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $164.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBB. Piper Sandler lowered RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 113,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

