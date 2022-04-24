3i Group Plc (LON:III) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,288.80 ($16.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.94) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.79) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.94) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON III traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,354 ($17.62). 1,142,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.61). The company has a market cap of £13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,319.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.48.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

