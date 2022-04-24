$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will announce $4.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $55,995,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,494,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.31. 975,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

