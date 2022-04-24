4,795 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. First American Bank lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 91,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,579,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

