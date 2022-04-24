$5.79 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will announce $5.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.96 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $24.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.72 billion to $25.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $28.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,958. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

