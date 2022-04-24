5,079 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $226.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.62 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

