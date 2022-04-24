523,560 Shares in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Bought by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 523,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,000. 1stdibs.Com accounts for 0.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of DIBS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 124,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIBS shares. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.