$537.74 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will post $537.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $531.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.56 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.84. 493,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.15. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.