560 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 288,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $276.52 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.58.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.75.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.