$644.19 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will announce $644.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $561.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.27.

DECK stock traded down $15.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.96. 396,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,867. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.88 and its 200-day moving average is $334.56. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

