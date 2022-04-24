$654.50 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVEGet Rating) to post $654.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $658.00 million and the lowest is $651.60 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 746,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

