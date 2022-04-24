$698.86 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will report $698.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.20 million to $703.76 million. Masonite International posted sales of $646.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $635.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.49. 190,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.73. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

