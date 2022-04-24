$96.28 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will report $96.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.60 million to $101.82 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $469.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $631.33 million, with estimates ranging from $611.69 million to $642.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,407,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

