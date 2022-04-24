a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 195,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,593. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

