A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 991,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

