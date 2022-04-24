A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24,300.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

AMKBY stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,899. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

