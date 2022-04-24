Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,534 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $219,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $119.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. The company has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

