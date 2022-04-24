abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 185 at Royal Bank of Canada

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 185 ($2.41) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered abrdn to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.53) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 254.38 ($3.31).

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 193.30 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 9,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($26,779.23). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($129,710.38). Insiders have acquired 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792 in the last quarter.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

