abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.53) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. abrdn has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

