adbank Achieves Market Capitalization of $618,495.85 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $618,495.85 and $92,492.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adbank has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,329,034 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

