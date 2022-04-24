Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.64) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON ADT1 opened at GBX 143 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 20.41 and a quick ratio of 20.20. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.32). The company has a market capitalization of £380.92 million and a P/E ratio of -31.09.
About Adriatic Metals (Get Rating)
