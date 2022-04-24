Aergo (AERGO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.23 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Aergo has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $91.21 million and $8.23 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,462,199 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars.

