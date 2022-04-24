Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.77.

Shares of AEM opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

