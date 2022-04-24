Aion Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Aion has a total market cap of $43.40 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion's total supply is 501,505,081 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

