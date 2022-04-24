Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Lowered by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Air Lease worth $29,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $44.34 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

