Aleph.im Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $52.54 million and $381,991.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,383,073 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

