Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Align Technology worth $101,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock opened at $360.57 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.17 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.50.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

