Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $367,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after acquiring an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

