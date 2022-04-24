AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Cap of $87,064.12

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $87,064.12 and $4.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022305 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

