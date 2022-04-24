Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALS. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.44.

ALS opened at C$21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.05. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.92 and a twelve month high of C$25.71.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

