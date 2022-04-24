ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 271,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $584.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.75.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

