Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,550.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,095.14.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,887.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,089.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.